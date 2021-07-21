Tri Pointe Homes Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 21, 2021
- Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.82 (+60.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $991.33M (+29.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, TPH has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.