East West Bancorp Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 21, 2021 2:39 PM ETEast West Bancorp, Inc. (EWBC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.39 (+98.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $430.71M (+7.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, EWBC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.