W.R. Berkley Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 21, 2021 5:35 PM ETW. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.00 vs. $0.06 in 2Q20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.9B (+13.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, WRB has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.