What to expect from Newmont's Q2 2021 results?
Jul. 21, 2021 3:17 PM ETNewmont Corporation (NEM)NEMBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Newmont (NYSE:NEM) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 vs $0.32 in 2Q20 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.13B (+32.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NEM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
- Earlier in the month Newmont's board approved advancing the Ahafo North Project into the execution phase, with projected capital costs between $750M to $850M.
- Gold prices have been under recent pressure, tumbling to the lowest levels since mid-April at end-June 2021 on a stronger dollar and hawkish Federal Reserve.
- However, a recent bullish review by an SA contributor suggested that Newmont's dividends will enjoy sustained elevated growth as substantial cash flow will still be generated at lower gold prices.
- The gold miner stocks was -2.94% on April 29, when it reported its Q1 results, missing both EPS and revenue estimates.