Dow Jones, Nasdaq, S&P 500 put together another rally as yields jump again
Jul. 21, 2021 By: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Worries about a weaker rates receded even more today, as the 10-year Treasury yield broke back above its 200-day moving average.
- That helped the stock market continue its rebound from Monday's selloff.
- The Dow (DJI) +0.8%, Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.9% and S&P 500 (SP500) +0.8% closed around the highs of the session.
- "The SPX has confirmed support off the rising 50-day MA (4,242) and recaptured resistance from the July highs (4,255)," Craig W. Johnson, technical market strategist at Piper Sandler writes. "Momentum indicators remain mixed after recently resetting from overbought levels."
- "MACD has now flipped into a sell position, while RSI has climbed back into bullish territory," he adds. "Deteriorating market breadth is more of a concern as the percentage of SPX stocks registering new 52-week highs failed to surpass 15% over the last two-months."
- "While deteriorating breadth is not a definitive sell signal, we believe it serves as a warning sign for a potential time or price correction over the near-term timeframe."
- The 10-year jumped another 8 basis points to 1.29%, crossing back over the technical level of 1.26%.
- "With time on our side, and plenty of second-half catalysts still in play, we are sticking with our call for 10-year yields to finish the year within the 1.50%-1.75% range for now," Johnson says.
- Cyclical sectors led the S&P, while growth sectors also gained and defensive ended in the red.
- Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) was the runaway leader up more than 3.5% as WTI futures +4.5% surged back above $70 per barrel. Cushing crude inventories dropped to an 18-month low.
- Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) brought up the rear.
- Bitcoin was up 6% by stock market close as crypto investors digested the B 'Word" conference where Elon Musk says he has no intention of selling.