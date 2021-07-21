Cleveland-Cliffs Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Jul. 21, 2021 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.51 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.95B (+353.0% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EBITDA estimate of $1.30B
- Over the last 1 year, CLF has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Company missed last quarter's estimates.