Ashford Hospitality bounces up 13% after a dreadful month
Jul. 21, 2021 3:56 PM ETAshford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) climbs 13%, perhaps helped by some retail interest via social media.
- Note that this bounce comes after the stock fell 15% in the past week and 68% in the past month.
- AHT completed a 1-for-10 reverse stock split on Friday. While, in theory, that doesn't affect the value of the stock, it could put a chill on investor sentiment.
- Overall, COVID resurgence fears, especially concerning the Delta variant, also pressure lodging REITs, but AHT's decline is even more exacerbated.
- In the past month AHT falls much further than the S&P 1500 Hotel & Resort REIT Index's 8.8% drop and Park Hotels & Resort's 10% decline as seen in chart below.
