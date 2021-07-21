Ashford Hospitality bounces up 13% after a dreadful month

Jul. 21, 2021 3:56 PM ETAshford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (AHT)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

  • Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) climbs 13%, perhaps helped by some retail interest via social media.
  • Note that this bounce comes after the stock fell 15% in the past week and 68% in the past month.
  • AHT completed a 1-for-10 reverse stock split on Friday. While, in theory, that doesn't affect the value of the stock, it could put a chill on investor sentiment.
  • Overall, COVID resurgence fears, especially concerning the Delta variant, also pressure lodging REITs, but AHT's decline is even more exacerbated.
  • In the past month AHT falls much further than the S&P 1500 Hotel & Resort REIT Index's 8.8% drop and Park Hotels & Resort's 10% decline as seen in chart below.
  • See why SA contributor Trapping Value doesn't see Ashford repeating its 2008-2010 rally where the stock drove up 700% from the bottom.
