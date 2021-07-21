Second Sight closes 14% higher on European patent supporting artificial vision
Jul. 21, 2021 4:08 PM ETEYESBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Shares of Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) closed 14% higher after the European Patent Office granted the company's patent application covering field focusing and mapping in an electrode array.
- "The present invention is a system for mapping a high resolution image to a lower resolution electrode array and, by applying varying stimulus to neighboring electrodes, creating a perceived image greater in resolution than the electrode array," the patent specification states.
- Uses of the invention could include artificial vision.
- Second Sight is developing the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, designed to provide artificial vision to blind individuals due to glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, or forms of cancer and trauma.
- The company currently produces Argus II, an implant for retinitis pigmentosa