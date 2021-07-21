Myriad Genetics supports new ACMG recommendation on genetic carrier screening
Jul. 21, 2021 4:08 PM ETMyriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN)MYGNBy: SA News Team
- Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) announces its support for a new recommendation statement by the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics (ACMG), advising that genetic carrier screening be offered to all people who are pregnant or considering a pregnancy.
- The statement recommends screening for more than 110 genetic disorders regardless of family history or ethnicity.
- ACMG had previously recommended more limited carrier screening and for only certain ethnicities.
- Carrier screening is a type of genetic testing that determines the risk of carrying a genetic variant associated with a serious, inherited disease that could be passed on to a child.
- Shares up 1% post market.