Tenet Healthcare EPS beats by $0.52, beats on revenue

Jul. 21, 2021 4:11 PM ETTenet Healthcare Corporation (THC)THCBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.59 beats by $0.52; GAAP EPS of $1.11 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $4.95B (+35.6% Y/Y) beats by $170M.
  • FY 2021 Outlook again increased in light of continued growth and operational improvements as well as grant income.
  • Net income from continuing operations available to common shareholders Outlook range now $6.25 to $7.17 per diluted share (previously $2.98 to $4.69 per diluted share); Current Outlook includes anticipated pre-tax gain of $400 million ($269 million after-tax, or $2.47 per diluted share) associated with the anticipated divestiture of our Miami-area hospitals in Q3’21
  • Adjusted EBITDA Outlook range now $3.150 billion to $3.250 billion (previously $3.000 billion to $3.200 billion), which excludes the projected gain on the sale of the Miami-area hospitals
  • Adjusted diluted earnings per share Outlook range now $5.23 to $5.73 (previously $4.12 to $5.46 per diluted share) vs. $4.99 consensus.
  • Press Release
