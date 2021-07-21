ClearPoint and Blackrock Neurotech team up to develop automated surgical solution
- ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) announces a joint agreement with Blackrock Neurotech to develop an automated surgical solution.
- The solution is for implanting Brain Computer Interfaces ((BCIs)) into patients with a wide range of neurological disorders including paralysis, ALS, and blindness, among others.
- The partnership will seek to leverage ClearPoint’s platform and software to deliver a clinical solution for surgeons that is more streamlined and effective than other BCI implantation surgeries performed to date.
- Under the agreement, Blackrock will help fund the development of the surgical solution.
- The deal will advance the accessibility of Blackrock’s portfolio of BCI implants to a growing patient population and represents a combined total addressable market in excess of $1B annually for both the BCI implants and neuro-navigational systems, the company said.