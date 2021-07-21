SL Green Realty FFO misses by $0.02, misses on rental revenue

  • SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG): Q2 FFO of $1.60 misses by $0.02.
  • Rental revenue of $163.9M (-5.9% Y/Y) misses by $18.62M.
  • Net operating income of $88.7M vs. $95.9M consensus.
  • Same-store cash net operating income, or NOI, including our share of same-store cash NOI from unconsolidated joint ventures, decreased by 3.7% for the second quarter of 2021 and decreased by 2.4% for the first six months of 2021 as compared to the same period in 2020, excluding lease termination income, an interim level that is consistent with our full-year 2021 goals and objectives.
  • Manhattan same-store office occupancy was 93.6% as of June 30, 2021, inclusive of leases signed but not yet commenced.
