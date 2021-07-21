Cyteir Therapeutics extends five-day losing streak to reach a new post-IPO low

  • Recently IPO’d pharma company Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYT) continued its losing streak to the fifth day as the stock dropped ~11.9% to record a new low since its IPO.
  • The clinical-stage oncology company expected ~$133M in gross proceeds in June after pricing the public offer of ~7.4M shares at $18.00 apiece. However, the stock closed lower on the first day of trading despite an intraday gain of ~13.8%.
  • The cash proceeds from the IPO were earmarked for a range of operational activities, including the clinical development of the company’s lead asset, CYT-0851, which is undergoing a Phase 1/2 trial as monotherapy in solid tumors and blood cancers.
  • Late June, Cyteir rose after RA Capital disclosed a 9.4% stake at the company with the purchase of ~3.2M of shares.
