Cyteir Therapeutics extends five-day losing streak to reach a new post-IPO low
Jul. 21, 2021 4:15 PM ETCyteir Therapeutics, Inc. (CYT)CYTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Recently IPO’d pharma company Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYT) continued its losing streak to the fifth day as the stock dropped ~11.9% to record a new low since its IPO.
- The clinical-stage oncology company expected ~$133M in gross proceeds in June after pricing the public offer of ~7.4M shares at $18.00 apiece. However, the stock closed lower on the first day of trading despite an intraday gain of ~13.8%.
- The cash proceeds from the IPO were earmarked for a range of operational activities, including the clinical development of the company’s lead asset, CYT-0851, which is undergoing a Phase 1/2 trial as monotherapy in solid tumors and blood cancers.
- Late June, Cyteir rose after RA Capital disclosed a 9.4% stake at the company with the purchase of ~3.2M of shares.