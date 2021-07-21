Crocs aims to become a net zero company by 2030 in sustainability push
Jul. 21, 2021 4:18 PM ETCrocs, Inc. (CROX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) announces a major step in its sustainability journey by committing to becoming a net zero company by 2030.
- The company says its simple approach to design, the materials it uses, and how its shoes are manufactured mean that the Classic Clog already has a low carbon footprint, but is taking the sustainability pledge step further with a strategic focus on sustainable ingredients and packaging, as well as investments in resource use and innovative product afterlife solutions.
- Crocs plans to publish an annual ESG report in early 2022. The ESG stance by companies in the apparel sector has taken on added significance this year.
