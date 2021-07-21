Equifax EPS beats by $0.27, beats on revenue

Jul. 21, 2021
  • Equifax (NYSE:EFX): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.98 beats by $0.27; GAAP EPS of $1.74 beats by $0.33.
  • Revenue of $1.23B (+25.2% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • Highest ever quarterly revenue of $1.2 billion, up 26%; sixth consecutive quarter of double-digit revenue growth and EPS growth.
  • We are confident in our outlook for 2021 and are again raising our full-year financial guidance, reflecting this to a range of $4,760 million to $4,800 million ($4.667B consensus), and our Adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $7.25 to $7.45 ($7.05 consensus)."
  • Press Release
