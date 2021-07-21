XL Fleet and eNow in partnership for electrifying refrigerated trailers
- XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) trades 3% higher after hours on announcing a battery and power electronics development and supply agreement and an investment in eNow, provider of solar and battery power systems that enable fully-electric Transport Refrigeration Units for Class 8 commercial trailers.
- Under agreement terms, XL Fleet will supply battery and power electronics systems for the first 1K units of eNow's new electrified refrigerated trailer solutions.
- Approx. 50K new diesel-powered refrigerated trailers are sold annually in the U.S., reflecting a multi-billion dollar potential total addressable market for all-electric solutions.
- Alongside the agreement, XL Fleet invested $3M in convertible notes in eNow; additionally, XL Fleet has the right to acquire eNow at a pre-determined valuation.