Energy Transfer pushes to finish Pennsylvania NGL line expansion in Q3

Jul. 21, 2021 4:52 PM ETEnergy Transfer LP (ET), SUNSUN, ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor48 Comments
  • Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) says it plans to finish the final phase of its Mariner East 2 natural gas liquids pipeline expansion in Pennsylvania during Q3 despite calls by county commissioners to shut some operating parts of the system.
  • Saying several sinkholes have formed this year near the Mariner East 2 construction site in southeastern Pennsylvania, some Chester County commissioners this week asked the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to shut the operating Mariner East 1 and a "workaround" pipe being used by the Mariner East 2 expansion.
  • Energy Transfer says "there are no safety concerns regarding the ongoing operations of our active pipelines in this area, which have safely operated for years."
  • Mariner East transports liquids from the Marcellus/Utica shale in western Pennsylvania to customers in the state and elsewhere, and the Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) unit started work on the $2.5B Mariner East expansion in 2017.
  • Energy Transfer's 6% yield is "easily sustainable as the company is generating enormous levels of cash flow," Power Hedge writes in an analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha.
