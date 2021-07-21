Hot Stocks: Cruise companies rally; MSC mysteriously jumps; NDAQ, HCSG move on earnings; LUMO delays clinical data

Jul. 21, 2021 5:31 PM ETUAL, LUMO, NDAQ, HCSG, MSC, RCL, NCLH, CCLBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor4 Comments

Businessman analysis stock chart in crisis covid-19 for investment in stockmarket and finance business planning selective stock for Stockmarket crash and Financial crisis
primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

  • Wall Street continued to shake off recent COVID fears on Wednesday. A growing sense that the Delta variant won't force a renewed closure of the economy has given fresh strength to reopening stocks.
  • This dynamic prompted a substantial rally in cruise companies on Wednesday. Carnival (NYSE:CCL), Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) and Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) all posted notable advances.
  • Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) also posted a notable gain during Wednesday's trading, though the advance came with an air of mystery. Shares skyrocketed and were halted for a period of time, with little news besides the setting of an earnings release date.
  • Meanwhile, Healthcare Services (NASDAQ:HCSG) was one of the standout losers on the day. The stock posted a double-digit percentage decline on disappointing quarterly results.
  • The Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) - the exchange itself - stepped out of the background on Wednesday. The company reported better-than-expected results, news that took shares to a new 52-week high. Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) plunged to a new low on a delay in the timeline for its pediatric growth hormone product.

Sector In Focus

Standout Gainer

  • Speaking of a potential reopening trade, let's turn to Studio City International. The Macau casino operator saw its shares pop 36% on the session, inspiring a volatility-related trading halt at one point.
  • As a casino operator in one of China's main gambling markets, the stock could benefit from better investor attitudes towards a pandemic recovery. Except, in this case, the exact cause of the rally remains uncertain. No solid news was ever released on Wednesday.
  • On Tuesday, the company announced that it would report earnings on July 27. Meanwhile, JPMorgan released a research note pointing to an expected recovery in the Macau market.

Standout Loser

  • Healthcare Services had a more obvious reason for its performance on Wednesday: weak earnings.
  • The company reported a quarterly EPS figure that was less than half what analysts had projected. Meanwhile, revenue fell by a larger-than-expected 12%, coming in at $398M.
  • Weighed down by the news, HCSG dropped about 12% on the session. Shares finished the day at $26.92, its lowest close since December.

Notable New High

Notable New Low

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.