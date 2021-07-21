CSX Corporation up 1.25% post-market after surpassing expectations
- CSX Corporation (CSX +1.3% post-market) beat EPS and Revenue estimates as its stock price went up to $32.50 from $31.50 this afternoon.
- Executives said contractual commitments with suppliers will allow inflation pressures to be minimized, and that the majority of repricing will occur at the end of the year.
- Costs per container lift decreased 9%.
- The company said it remained committed to returning cash to shareholders, spending with $1.3B spent on share buybacks and $400M paid out in dividends so far this year.
- Labor shortages continue to hurt the company's revenues. "It is very challenging to find people to work," said CEO James Foote.
- CSX's acquisition of Quality Carriers, Inc. is expected to provide 6% annual revenue growth per year going forward.
- The company continues to project double-digit revenue growth for the year.
- President Biden recently announced an executive order aimed at reducing anticompetitive pricing in the US railroad industry. Read more here.