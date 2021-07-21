Vulcan Materials, U.S. Concrete agree to give DOJ more time to review deal
- Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) and U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) voluntarily agreed to give the U.S. Dept. of Justice more time to review a deal between the concrete makers.
- Vulcan Materials, which agreed to purchase U.S. Concrete for $1.3B last month, withdrew its merger notification with the DOJ and plans to resubmit it on or before July 23, which will start a new 30-day waiting period under the HSR Act, according to an 8-K filing.
- U.S. Concrete and Vulcan continue to work cooperatively with the DOJ staff in their review of the proposed transaction and continue to expect to complete the transaction in the second half of this year.
- Vulcan Materials plans to release its Q2 results on Aug. 4.