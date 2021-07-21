Duke Energy names sites for four new Florida solar power plants
Jul. 21, 2021 5:55 PM ETDuke Energy Corporation (DUK)DUKBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) discloses the locations of its four newest solar power plants in Florida, which it says will produce a combined 750 MW of solar power.
- The company says the proposed Hildreth solar power plant will be built in Suwannee County, the Bay Ranch plant will be constructed in Bay County, the Hardeetown plant is planed for Levy County, and the High Springs plant will be built in Alachua County.
- Duke Energy says it expects to invest $1B in 10 new solar power plants across Florida, including the four sites announced today.
- Construction on the four sites will begin in early 2022 and take 9-12 months to complete, with all 10 sites projected to be finished by late 2024.
- Duke Energy recently announced a 2% dividend increase to $0.985/share.