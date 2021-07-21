Antofagasta copper output slips in H1 but full-year guidance unchanged
Jul. 21, 2021 1:12 PM ETAntofagasta plc (ANFGF)ANFGF, ANFGYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Antofagasta (OTC:ANFGF +4.2%) reports lower quarterly copper production but maintains full-year guidance, and net cash costs stayed low at $1.14/lb. in H1 vs. $1.12 in the year-ago half.
- Copper output for the June quarter fell 2.5% Q/Q to 178.4K metric tons, and slipped 2.8% for the half-year to 361.5K mt from the same year-ago period, due to lower recoveries and grades at some operations.
- Antofagasta left its full-year copper guidance unchanged at 730K-760K mt at a net cash cost of $1.25/lb. and capital spending of $1.6B, but warns results could be affected by the long-running drought in Chile.
- In particular, the company says the lack of rainfall could hurt production at the Los Pelambres copper mine, one of the world's largest.
- But Citi analysts are impressed with Antofagasta's strong cost performance in Q2, with lower than forecast cash costs of $1.13/lb.
- The company's unchanged 2021 cost guidance at $1.25/lb. implies potential for revision, since actual H1 costs of $1.14/lb. have been 9% lower than the full-year guidance, Citi says, adding that production likely will increase in H2 alongside a weaker Chilean peso.
- "Despite the slight miss on production, we would expect consensus H1 EBITDA to increase on the back of these results," RBC analyst Tyler Broda says, although he keeps his Underperform rating due to weather-related production risks in H2.
- The global world refined copper market deficit widened to 75K metric tons in April from a 13K mt deficit in March.