ABB EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue
Jul. 22, 2021 ABB Ltd (ABB)
- ABB (NYSE:ABB): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.37 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $7.45B (+21.1% Y/Y) beats by $200M.
- Orders $7.99B, +32% Y/Y, estimate $7.55B.
- Operating EBITA margin 15%, estimate 14.4%.
- 2021 Outlook: ABB anticipates comparable revenue growth of just below 10% (update from ~5% or more), with the process industry related part of the business expected to recover during the second half of the year.
- The company expects a strong (update from steady) pace of improvement from 2020 toward the 2023 operational EBITA margin target of the upper half of the 13%-16% range.
- For Q3 2021, comparable revenues are expected to grow ~10%, with orders growing more than revenues.
- In Q3, higher demand and service revenues should be supportive to the Operational EBITA margin year-on-year.
