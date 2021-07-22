ABB EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue

  • ABB (NYSE:ABB): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.37 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $7.45B (+21.1% Y/Y) beats by $200M.
  • Orders $7.99B, +32% Y/Y, estimate $7.55B.
  • Operating EBITA margin 15%, estimate 14.4%.
  • 2021 Outlook: ABB anticipates comparable revenue growth of just below 10% (update from ~5% or more), with the process industry related part of the business expected to recover during the second half of the year.
  • The company expects a strong (update from steady) pace of improvement from 2020 toward the 2023 operational EBITA margin target of the upper half of the 13%-16% range.
  • For Q3 2021, comparable revenues are expected to grow ~10%, with orders growing more than revenues.
  • In Q3, higher demand and service revenues should be supportive to the Operational EBITA margin year-on-year.
