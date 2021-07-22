Insurance service provider Ryan Specialty prices IPO at $23.50 for $1.34B
Jul. 22, 2021 3:10 AM ETRyan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (RYAN)RYANBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Ryan Specialty Group Holdings (RYAN) has priced its IPO of ~56.9M Class A shares at $23.50/share, for gross proceeds of ~$1.34B.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional ~8.5M shares.
- Trading commences on July 22.
- Closing date is July 26.
- Net proceeds of ~$1.26B will be used to acquire newly issued LLC units of Ryan Specialty Group, the equity of an entity through which an affiliate of Onex Corporation holds its preferred unit interest in Ryan Specialty Group, and outstanding units of Ryan Specialty from existing holders.
- Founded by Patrick G. Ryan in 2010, Ryan Specialty Group is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers.
- The company provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Following is a glance at Ryan's financial performance.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Donovan Jones did a deep dive into the IPO and stated, "RYAN is growing topline revenue impressively, is profitable on an annual basis and the IPO appears reasonably priced, so is worth a close look."Source: SEC Form S-1/A