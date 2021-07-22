SPAC MDH Acquisition gains after confirming deal to take Olive.com public
Jul. 22, 2021 4:03 AM ETMDH Acquisition Corp. (MDH), MDH.UMDH, MDH.UBy: SA News Team
- PayLink Direct and Olive.com, affiliated businesses and leaders in payment services and online vehicle protection plans, announces that they will go public in a business combination with MDH Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MDH).
- The new public company will combine Olive.com's current digital vehicle protection plan platform and PayLink Direct's payment services operation.
- PayLink Direct has a 15-year track record of profitability and will become a division of Olive.com. The company has over 0.345M new customers on the combined platform in 2020 and expects to have ~0.85M new customers by 2023. The combined business generated 2020 Adjusted EBITDA of $35.5M and net income of $13.5M.
- After closing, the combined company will be named Olive Ventures Holdings and be called Olive.com. It will be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "OLV."
- The transaction values Olive.com at an initial Pro-forma enterprise value of about $960M.
- About $291M in proceeds from MDH's trust account, including $15M in PIPE investment, will be used to pay the existing debt of PayLink Direct and Olive.com, redeem preferred units, purchase common stock of the new public company, transaction expenses, and capitalize the balance sheet.
- Existing shareholders of PayLink Direct and Olive.com are expected to own ~74% of the equity of the new combined company.
- The transaction has been unanimously approved (subject to necessary approvals) by the Boards of Directors of PayLink Direct, Olive.com, and MDH.
- MDH +1.5% after-hours.