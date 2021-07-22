Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory announces CEO transition, separation of chairperson and CEO role
Jul. 22, 2021 5:59 AM ETRocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (RMCF)RMCFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor13 Comments
- Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) announces a continued commitment to accelerate corporate governance and leadership changes in response to discussions with it shareholders and as the Company continues its efforts to navigate out of the pandemic.
- Recently, the company appointed Mr. Rahul Mewawalla, an independent director, to the board in June 2021 and the board further commits to additional board refreshment by replacing one of the board's current, legacy members with a new, independent director at or before the Company's 2021 annual meeting.
- The current and prior changes will result in a refreshment of a majority of the board and is also planning to separate the roles of Chairperson of the board and CEO of the Company.
- In view of the above, Mr. Merryman to remain as CEO until a replacement is named and is expected to remain on the board.
- The Board believes that separating the roles and appointing an independent director as Chairperson of the board will further enhance the Company's corporate governance structure.