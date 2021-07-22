Chart Industries EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue; raises full year guidance
Jul. 22, 2021 6:06 AM ETChart Industries, Inc. (GTLS)GTLSBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 beats by $0.01; GAAP EPS of $0.16 misses by $0.60.
- Revenue of $322M (+11.2% Y/Y) beats by $1.99M.
- Increases full year 2021 guidance of revenue of $1.38 billion to $1.43 billion vs. consensus of $1.37B (increase from prior outlook of $1.36 billion to $1.41 billion) and associated non-diluted adjusted EPS of $3.80 to $4.25 vs. consensus of $3.86 (increase from the prior 2021 outlook of $3.65 to $4.15)
- Provides record backlog with visibility to 2022, releasing 2022 revenue outlook of $1.60 billion to $1.70 billion vs. consensus of $1.60B.
