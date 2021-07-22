AT&T EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue; raises outlook

  • AT&T (NYSE:T): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.89 beats by $0.09; GAAP EPS of $0.21 misses by $0.43.
  • Revenue of $44B (+7.4% Y/Y) beats by $1.27B.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $13.59B vs. a consensus of $13.74B, and free cash flow of $7.0 vs. $6.15B.
  • Mobility: 789,000 postpaid phone net adds; 1,156,000 postpaid net adds; 174,000 prepaid phone net adds; Postpaid phone churn of 0.69%.
  • "we’re raising our global HBO Max year-end forecast to 70 million to 73 million subscribers. Also, we’re updating full-year guidance for consolidated revenue, wireless service revenue, adjusted EPS and free cash flow".
  • For 2021, AT&T expects consolidated revenue growth of 2-3% range (prior: +1%), adjusted EPS to grow in the low- to mid-single digits on the year (Prior: flat) , capex in the $17B range, and FCF in the $27B range (prior: $26B).
  • Press Release
