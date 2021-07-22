Marsh & McLennan EPS beats by $0.33, beats on revenue
Jul. 22, 2021 7:05 AM ETMarsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)MMCBy: SA News Team1 Comment
- Marsh & McLennan (NYSE:MMC): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.75 beats by $0.33; GAAP EPS of $1.60 beats by $0.22.
- Revenue of $5.01B (+19.6% Y/Y) beats by $500M.
- The Company repurchased 2.4 million shares of stock for $322 million in the second quarter.
- Dan Glaser, President and CEO, said: “Our performance this quarter was outstanding. The company achieved the strongest underlying growth in two decades, and experienced an acceleration in growth across all of our businesses. We grew underlying revenue by 13%, adjusted operating income by 24%, and adjusted EPS by 33%.
