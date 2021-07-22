Coca-Cola has 13% upside, says Bank of America, hiking price target after earnings
Jul. 22, 2021
- Bank of America is constructive on Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) after taking in the beverage giant's Q2 earnings report.
- Analyst Bryan Spillane thinks Coca-Cola is well hedged for inflation this year and notes the company is actively working with bottlers to ensure the system is well insulated against inflationary pressures as hedges roll off in 2022. Coca-Cola is seen having levers to combat inflation, including revenue growth management and supply chain productivity.
- The firm raises its FY21 EPS estimate to $2.22 vs. $2.21 consensus, FY22 EPS estimate to $2.45 vs. $2.38 consensus and FY23 EPS estimate to $2.62 vs. $2.55 consensus. "At 26.0X we value shares of KO at a premium multiple versus non-alcoholic beverage peers (23.0x) since we expect KO to emerge from the crisis in a stronger position," updates Spillane.
- BofA reiterates a Buy rating on Coca-Cola and lifts its price target to $64 vs. the average Wall Street rating of $60.45. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on KO is Neutral as a high mark for profitability is offset by low marks for value and growth.