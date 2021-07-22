Veritone buys PandoLogic for $150 million in cash and stock deal

  • Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) inks an agreement to acquire PandoLogic, Inc, a provider of intelligent hiring solutions.
  • Total consideration for the acquisition is $150 million, consisting of upfront payments of $50 million in cash and $35 million in Veritone stock. The remaining $65 million in cash and stock is payable based on earnouts tied to financial performance in fiscal 2021 and 2022.
  • As per the terms, Veritone will issue stock consideration valued up to $56.7 million, or 2.8 million shares of its common stock, subject to certain trading and registration restrictions.
  • The said deal is valued at ~3x PandoLogic's expected 2021 GAAP revenues.
  • The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive, with PandoLogic generating over $50 million in SaaS and related GAAP revenues and over $25 million of EBITDA on a pro forma 2021 basis.
  • The deal is expected to close in late Q3 2021.
