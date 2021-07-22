Universal Display and PPG start multi-million-euro capital investment at new manufacturing site

Jul. 22, 2021 7:31 AM ETPPG Industries, Inc. (PPG), OLEDBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) and PPG (NYSE:PPG) announced that OLED Material Manufacturing and PPG are commencing a multi-million-euro capital investment that is expected to create up to 100 high-tech jobs at a new Shannon manufacturing site.
  • The facility was announced in February 2021 and will increase the production of Universal Display's energy-efficient, high-performing UniversalPHOLED materials to meet growing OLED market demand and evolving industry requirements.
  • "The expansion into Ireland with the addition of the Shannon facility shows confidence in not only the UDC-PPG partnership but also in Ireland as a place in which to invest and do business," PPG Plant Manager Gerry Cahill commented.
