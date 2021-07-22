Jefferson Energy executes terminal services contract with Exxon Mobil

Jul. 22, 2021 7:32 AM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), FTAIXOM, FTAIBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment

Exxon Mobil Headquater in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
zodebala/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Jefferson Energy Companies, a subsidiary of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) has entered into a new contract to expand terminal services to ExxonMobil Oil, a wholly owned subsidiary of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM).
  • Under the project, Jefferson Energy will construct ~1.9M barrels of new storage capacity at the Jefferson Energy terminal and five connecting pipelines between the ExxonMobil Beaumont refinery and Jefferson Energy terminal that will increase utilization of its existing marine infrastructure.
  • The engineering and construction has commenced for this second phase of the Jefferson Energy terminal master plan buildout and will increase total storage to ~6.2M barrels.
  • Jefferson Energy is primarily owned and funded by FTAI, a publicly traded entity specializing in infrastructure investments globally and across North America.
  • Pursuant to the closure of the project, Jefferson Energy expects to continue developing additional storage, marine and rail capabilities, and pipeline connectivity.
  • XOM shares are up 0.71% PM.
