Glatfelter acquires Jacob Holm at an enterprise value of ~$308M
Jul. 22, 2021 7:40 AM ETGlatfelter Corporation (GLT)GLTBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) has acquired Jacob Holm for an enterprise value of ~$308M including the extinguishment of debt.
- Jacob Holm is a manufacturer of premium quality spunlace nonwoven fabrics for critical cleaning, high-performance materials, personal care, hygiene and medical applications.
- Through this acquisition, the company acquires four additional manufacturing facilities and six sales offices located in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and approximately 800 employees world-wide.
- The acquisition will expand Glatfelter’s portfolio to include surgical drapes and gowns, wound care, face masks, facial wipes and cosmetic masks and the acquisition of Jacob Holm’s Sontara business will enhance technological capabilities.
- The company expects to realize annual cost synergies of approximately $20M within 24 months of closing and is committed to deleveraging its balance sheet following the consummation of this transaction.
- The transaction is expected to be completed later this year.
- Glatfelter intends to fund the acquisition with unsecured debt.