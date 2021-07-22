Las Vegas Sands falls after earnings as analysts turn more cautious
- Analysts chime in on Las Vegas (NYSE:LVS) following a disappointing earnings report from the casino operator.
- Morgan Stanley lowers its estimates on LVS to reflect what it calls a "clearly choppier" recovery in both Macau and Singapore. The firm reiterates an Equal-weight rating and clips its price target to $53 from $58.
- Meanwhile, Jefferies sees Las Vegas Sands as a value play now. "The shares have in our view become primarily a play on the very gradual recovery and investments in Asia and ramping capital returns over time rather than the value compounding of past periods. We note the asset durability and cash generation as key attributes," notes analyst David Katz. The firm keeps a Buy rating on LVS with valuation levels expected to tether to more moderate levels of 11X to 12X EBITDA and 10X to 12X free cash flow. Jefferies clips its price target to $60.
- Shares of Las Vegas Sands are down 2.39% in premarket action to $48.24.
- Read the LVS earnings call transcript for more details on the demand outlook.