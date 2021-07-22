Sunnova prices $212M securitization of residential solar and battery loan agreements
Jul. 22, 2021 7:44 AM ETSunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) priced its fourth solar loan securitization and its tenth residential solar securitization at 1.82% blended coupon; it represents the company's highest-rated, lowest cost of capital issuance to-date.
- It also launched a new green financing framework that will guide Sunnova's investments in new and existing projects that have environmental benefits.
- "It is the second transaction structured to align asset debt service with asset cash flows, increase free cash flow to Sunnova, and accelerate the issuance of a bullet-maturity green bond," EVP, CFO Robert Lane commented.
- The securitization consists of $106.2M in AA- (sf) rated 1.62% notes and $106.2M in A- (sf) rated 2.01% notes; notes carry a weighted average life to the Anticipated Repayment Date of July 20, 2028, ~5.07 years, and have a final maturity of July 20, 2048.
- The notes are backed by a diverse portfolio of 6,435 solar rooftop systems distributed across 19 states and territories.
- The transaction is expected to close by July 28.
- Shares trading 1.2% down premarket