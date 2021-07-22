Sunnova prices $212M securitization of residential solar and battery loan agreements

Jul. 22, 2021 7:44 AM ETSunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) priced its fourth solar loan securitization and its tenth residential solar securitization at 1.82% blended coupon; it represents the company's highest-rated, lowest cost of capital issuance to-date.
  • It also launched a new green financing framework that will guide Sunnova's investments in new and existing projects that have environmental benefits.
  • "It is the second transaction structured to align asset debt service with asset cash flows, increase free cash flow to Sunnova, and accelerate the issuance of a bullet-maturity green bond," EVP, CFO Robert Lane commented.
  • The securitization consists of $106.2M in AA- (sf) rated 1.62% notes and $106.2M in A- (sf) rated 2.01% notes; notes carry a weighted average life to the Anticipated Repayment Date of July 20, 2028, ~5.07 years, and have a final maturity of July 20, 2048.
  • The notes are backed by a diverse portfolio of 6,435 solar rooftop systems distributed across 19 states and territories.
  • The transaction is expected to close by July 28.
  • Shares trading 1.2% down premarket
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.