European Central Bank says rates could move lower, pick up purchase pace
- The European Central Bank keeps interest rates unchanged and expects its key rates to remain at their present or lower levels "until it sees inflation reaching 2% well ahead of the end of its projection horizon and durably for the rest of the projection horizon and it judges that realized progress in underlying inflation is sufficiently advanced to be consistent with inflation stabilizing at 2% over the medium term."
- The central bank said inflation may run "moderately" above its target in a transitory period.
- Continues to expect purchases under its pandemic emergency purchase program over the current quarter to be conducted at a "significantly higher pace" than during the first months of 2021.
- The euro initially spikes, but edges down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:EUFN) rises 1.4% in premarket trading.
- Main refinancing rate is 0.00%, marginal lending rate at 0.25% and deposit facility rate is -0.50%.
- Net purchases under its asset purchase program will continue at a pace of €20B (~$24B) per month. It expects to continue "monthly net asset purchases under the APP to run for as long as necessary to reinforce the accommodative impact of its policy rates, and to end shortly before it starts raising the key ECB interest rates."
- And it will continue to provide liquidity through its refinancing operations.
- ETFs to watch: FXE, EUO, ULE
- Earlier this month, the ECB said it would adopt a symmetric 2% inflation target over the medium term.