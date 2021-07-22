Abbott accelerates quarterly growth as medical devices outperform diagnostics

Jul. 22, 2021 8:14 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)ABTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment

Illinois Drugmaker Under Investigation By State Attorney General
Tim Boyle/Getty Images News

  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is trading flat in the pre-market after the company kept its 2021 guidance unchanged from the updated projection issued in June.
  • Q2 2021 financials managed to beat the Street forecasts as revenue growth accelerated driven by the performance of the medical devices division of the company while the revenue attributed to COVID-19 tests dragged the diagnostics division.
  • The overall revenue increased 39.5% YoY in Q2 2021 to $10.2B compared to the 35.3% YoY growth posted for Q1 2021.
  • The sales contribution from Medical Devices rose 51.3% YoY compared to 13.1% in the previous quarter, reflecting the strong post-pandemic recovery, the company said.
  • Meanwhile, the sales from diagnostics rose 62.8% YoY, contrasting the 119.8% YoY growth in Q1 2021 as COVID-19 testing-related sales stood at $1.3B down from $2.2B in the previous quarter.
  • Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, sales in Core Laboratory and Molecular Diagnostics jumped ~6.8% YoY, the company said.
  • The second-quarter GAAP diluted EPS was $0.66, implying 105.3% YoY growth compared to $1.00 EPS in the previous quarter which demonstrated 222.6% YoY growth.
  • Commenting on the financials, Abbott CEO Robert B. Ford noted: "We're achieving very strong growth across our portfolio."
  • “Excluding COVID testing-related sales, our sales grew more than 11 percent on an organic basis compared to pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter of 2019, which demonstrates the fundamental strength of our performance."
  • A conference call on results is scheduled for today at 9 a.m. EST.

  • The recent downward revision to 2021 guidance issued by Abbott dragged the COVID-19 test makers.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.