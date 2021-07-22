Abbott accelerates quarterly growth as medical devices outperform diagnostics
Jul. 22, 2021 8:14 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)ABTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) is trading flat in the pre-market after the company kept its 2021 guidance unchanged from the updated projection issued in June.
- Q2 2021 financials managed to beat the Street forecasts as revenue growth accelerated driven by the performance of the medical devices division of the company while the revenue attributed to COVID-19 tests dragged the diagnostics division.
- The overall revenue increased 39.5% YoY in Q2 2021 to $10.2B compared to the 35.3% YoY growth posted for Q1 2021.
- The sales contribution from Medical Devices rose 51.3% YoY compared to 13.1% in the previous quarter, reflecting the strong post-pandemic recovery, the company said.
- Meanwhile, the sales from diagnostics rose 62.8% YoY, contrasting the 119.8% YoY growth in Q1 2021 as COVID-19 testing-related sales stood at $1.3B down from $2.2B in the previous quarter.
- Excluding COVID-19 testing-related sales, sales in Core Laboratory and Molecular Diagnostics jumped ~6.8% YoY, the company said.
- The second-quarter GAAP diluted EPS was $0.66, implying 105.3% YoY growth compared to $1.00 EPS in the previous quarter which demonstrated 222.6% YoY growth.
- Commenting on the financials, Abbott CEO Robert B. Ford noted: "We're achieving very strong growth across our portfolio."
- “Excluding COVID testing-related sales, our sales grew more than 11 percent on an organic basis compared to pre-pandemic levels in the second quarter of 2019, which demonstrates the fundamental strength of our performance."
- A conference call on results is scheduled for today at 9 a.m. EST.
The recent downward revision to 2021 guidance issued by Abbott dragged the COVID-19 test makers.