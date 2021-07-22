Gambling.com lowers pricing range on downsized IPO

  • Gambling.com (NASDAQ:GAMB) expects to price its downsized IPO at $8 to $9 per share after setting an original target range of $11 to $13. The number of shares being offered in the IPO is 5.25M.
  • Gambling.com says it helps online gamblers start their consumer journey with confidence by providing a comprehensive set of resources to educate and inform online gamblers before they pick an online gambling operator. Part of the stated objective is to help steer players away from black-market, offshore online gambling operators and toward locally-licensed, onshore operators. The company's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 35% to $27.98M in 2020 from $11M in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was $14.61M and net income $15.15M in FY 2020.
  • Read Seeking Alpha author Donovan Jones' IPO preview on Gambling.com.
