Gambling.com lowers pricing range on downsized IPO
Jul. 22, 2021
- Gambling.com (NASDAQ:GAMB) expects to price its downsized IPO at $8 to $9 per share after setting an original target range of $11 to $13. The number of shares being offered in the IPO is 5.25M.
- Gambling.com says it helps online gamblers start their consumer journey with confidence by providing a comprehensive set of resources to educate and inform online gamblers before they pick an online gambling operator. Part of the stated objective is to help steer players away from black-market, offshore online gambling operators and toward locally-licensed, onshore operators. The company's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 35% to $27.98M in 2020 from $11M in 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was $14.61M and net income $15.15M in FY 2020.
