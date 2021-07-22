Cardinal Health to record $140M pre-tax charge linked to opioid settlement
- In a regulatory filing, Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) has detailed the settlement reached by the company with its peers in connection with the claims linked to the U.S. opioid crisis.
- Per the deal entered with a group of state attorneys general on Wednesday, the drug distributors, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), and McKesson (NYSE:MCK) are expected to pay nearly $21B over 18 years.
- Announcing the settlement, Cardinal Health said that the company expects to recognize a pre-tax charge of about $140M in the income statement for three months ending June 30, 2021.
- The item reflecting litigation (recoveries)/charges relates to the legal settlement and other opioid-related matters, Cardinal Health said in the filing.
- The company is set to disclose its Q4 and year-end financials for fiscal 2021 on August 05.