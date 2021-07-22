India Globalization Capital stock skyrockets 152% on Alzheimer’s disease patent in U.S.
Jul. 22, 2021 8:37 AM ETIndia Globalization Capital, Inc. (IGC)IGCBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- India Globalization Capital (NYSE:IGC) soars 152% premarket after announcing that the USPTO issued a patent (#11,065,225) for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) entitled “Ultra-Low dose THC as a potential therapeutic and prophylactic agent for Alzheimer’s Disease.”
- The granted patent relates to the company's proprietary formulation in the treatment of AD. IGC-AD1 is the subject of company’s previously-disclosed Phase 1 clinical trial.
- The original patent application was initiated by the University of South Florida (USF) in August 2016. On May 25, 2017, IGC inked licensing deal with USF for patent application and associated research conducted on AD.
- IGC recently completed Cohort 3 in its Multiple Ascending Dose Phase 1 trial for establishing safety and tolerability of IGC-AD1 that uses THC on patients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.