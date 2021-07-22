Landos' omilancor for ulcerative colitis shows positive results in phase 2 trial
Jul. 22, 2021 8:49 AM ETLandos Biopharma, Inc. (LABP)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Phase 2 results of Landos Biopharma's (NASDAQ:LABP) omilancor showed that the candidate led to 55% lower IL-6 concentrations and 44% lower TNF concentrations after 12 weeks of treatment.
- Omilancor demonstrated statistically significant decreases in TNF-a expressing myeloid cells in the colonic mucosa and statistically significant normalization of fecal calprotectin levels.
- Low Mayo scores were maintained following one year of treatment as nearly 90% of patients achieving remission thresholds in stool frequency and rectal bleeding after 36 weeks of open-label treatment.
- Results will be presented in October at the United European Gastroenterology Week 2021 meeting.
- Landos also recently initiated clinical trial sites feasibility studies for a planned phase 3 trial following a positive end-of-phase 2 meeting with the FDA.