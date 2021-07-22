Landos' omilancor for ulcerative colitis shows positive results in phase 2 trial

The doctor holds the results of the examination of the female patient on a white background. Bowel inflammation and disease concept, abdominal pain, cancer
Henadzi Pechan/iStock via Getty Images

  • Phase 2 results of Landos Biopharma's (NASDAQ:LABP) omilancor showed that the candidate led to 55% lower IL-6 concentrations and 44% lower TNF concentrations after 12 weeks of treatment.
  • Omilancor demonstrated statistically significant decreases in TNF-a expressing myeloid cells in the colonic mucosa and statistically significant normalization of fecal calprotectin levels.
  • Low Mayo scores were maintained following one year of treatment as nearly 90% of patients achieving remission thresholds in stool frequency and rectal bleeding after 36 weeks of open-label treatment.
  • Results will be presented in October at the United European Gastroenterology Week 2021 meeting.
  • Landos also recently initiated clinical trial sites feasibility studies for a planned phase 3 trial following a positive end-of-phase 2 meeting with the FDA.
