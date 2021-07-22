Newmont's Q2 earnings nearly double from last year on higher gold prices

  • Newmont (NYSE:NEM) +0.5% pre-market after reporting a "solid" Q2 earnings beat, helped by higher gold prices and production.
  • Q2 profit nearly doubled from the year-earlier quarter, as net income climbed to $650M from $344M, adjusted EBITDA improved to $1.59B from $984M a year ago, and sales jumped 30% Y/Y to $3.07B from $2.37B.
  • Q2 attributable gold production totaled 1.45M oz., up 15% Y/Y but down marginally Q/Q, primarily due to higher production from sites that were placed into care and maintenance or had reduced operations due to COVID-19, as well as higher ore grade milled and higher mill throughput at Boddington.
  • Q2 all-in sustaining cost of $1,035/oz., came in 5.7% lower Y/Y and roughly flat Q/Q.
  • Newmont says its averaged realized gold price jumped 4.1% to $1,823/oz.
  • Q2 capex jumped 48% Y/Y to $415M, also due primarily to higher sustaining capital spend from sites that were placed into care and maintenance in response to COVID-19.
  • "Capitalizing on the strength of our assets and integrated operating model, Newmont delivered a solid second quarter performance with $1.6B in adjusted EBITDA and $578M in free cash flow," President and CEO Tom Palmer says.
