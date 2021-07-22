FDA accepts Antares' ATRS-1902 IND for adrenal crisis rescue

  • Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) announces that the U.S. FDA has accepted the Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for ATRS-1902 for adrenal crisis rescue.
  • The active IND enables Antares to initiate a Phase 1 study for ATRS-1902 for the treatment of acute adrenal insufficiency, known as adrenal crisis, in adults and adolescents, using a novel proprietary auto-injector platform to deliver hydrocortisone.
  • Adrenal crisis is a potentially fatal condition associated mainly with an acute deficiency of cortisol, which is a hormone produced and released by the adrenal gland.
  • The IND application for ATRS-1902 includes a protocol for an initial study to compare the pharmacokinetic (PK) profile of the company’s novel formulation of hydrocortisone versus Solu-Cortef, which is expected to initiate in H2 2021.
  • The company also highlighted that it expects to file a New Drug Application with the health regulator towards the end of 2022.
  • Shares up more than 5% premarket.
