FDA accepts Antares' ATRS-1902 IND for adrenal crisis rescue
Jul. 22, 2021 8:46 AM ETAntares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) announces that the U.S. FDA has accepted the Investigational New Drug Application (IND) for ATRS-1902 for adrenal crisis rescue.
- The active IND enables Antares to initiate a Phase 1 study for ATRS-1902 for the treatment of acute adrenal insufficiency, known as adrenal crisis, in adults and adolescents, using a novel proprietary auto-injector platform to deliver hydrocortisone.
- Adrenal crisis is a potentially fatal condition associated mainly with an acute deficiency of cortisol, which is a hormone produced and released by the adrenal gland.
- The IND application for ATRS-1902 includes a protocol for an initial study to compare the pharmacokinetic (PK) profile of the company’s novel formulation of hydrocortisone versus Solu-Cortef, which is expected to initiate in H2 2021.
- The company also highlighted that it expects to file a New Drug Application with the health regulator towards the end of 2022.
- Shares up more than 5% premarket.