Capital Senior Living to get up to $152.5M from rights offering, Conversant investment

- Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) plans to raise up to $152.5M through the private placement of convertible preferred stock to affiliates of Conversant Capital and from a common stock rights offering, in an effort to strengthen its balance sheet and to fund growth projects.
- Conversant will make available an additional $25M, after the closing of the preferred stock offering and the rights offering, to CSU for capital expenditures and acquisitions in exchange for additional shares of preferred stock.
- The capital will help CSU address near- to medium-term mortgage debt maturities, including all mortgage debt maturities through 2023.
- Under the agreement, Conversant agrees to purchase $82.5M of convertible preferred stock in the private placement and to backstop $42.5M of a ~$70M rights offering of common stock through the purchase of additional preferred shares.
- In exchange, Conversant gets the right to name a "number of directors" to the board in proportion to its stake in the company. Conversant has also agreed to standstill undertakings and transfer restrictions.
- The preferred shares will accrue in dividends at a rate between 11-15% and the convertible preferred stock has a conversion price of $40/share.
- Conversant's interim debt financing consists of a ~$17.3M promissory note, which will accrue at a rate of 15%, and will be converted into convertible preferred stock upon the closing of the private placement.
- The rights offering will enable shareholders to purchase shares at $32/share. Both the private placement and rights offering are expected to close during Q4.
