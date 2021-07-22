Capital Senior Living to get up to $152.5M from rights offering, Conversant investment

Jul. 22, 2021 10:28 AM ETSonida Senior Living, Inc. (SNDA)SNDABy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

Travel agent at office sitting with senior clients man givving passport and money smiling happy Viktoriia Hnatiuk/iStock via Getty Images

  • Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) plans to raise up to $152.5M through the private placement of convertible preferred stock to affiliates of Conversant Capital and from a common stock rights offering, in an effort to strengthen its balance sheet and to fund growth projects.
  • Capital Senior Living's stock drops 9.2%.
  • Conversant will make available an additional $25M, after the closing of the preferred stock offering and the rights offering, to CSU for capital expenditures and acquisitions in exchange for additional shares of preferred stock.
  • The capital will help CSU address near- to medium-term mortgage debt maturities, including all mortgage debt maturities through 2023.
  • Under the agreement, Conversant agrees to purchase $82.5M of convertible preferred stock in the private placement and to backstop $42.5M of a ~$70M rights offering of common stock through the purchase of additional preferred shares.
  • In exchange, Conversant gets the right to name a "number of directors" to the board in proportion to its stake in the company. Conversant has also agreed to standstill undertakings and transfer restrictions.
  • The preferred shares will accrue in dividends at a rate between 11-15% and the convertible preferred stock has a conversion price of $40/share.
  • Conversant's interim debt financing consists of a ~$17.3M promissory note, which will accrue at a rate of 15%, and will be converted into convertible preferred stock upon the closing of the private placement.
  • The rights offering will enable shareholders to purchase shares at $32/share. Both the private placement and rights offering are expected to close during Q4.
  • Take a look CSU's balance sheet to see its cash and equivalents over the past 10 years.
