ECB sees eurozone economy returning to pre-crisis levels in Q1 2022
Jul. 22, 2021 8:50 AM ET By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The eurozone economic activity should return to pre-crisis levels in Q1 of 2022, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said during her post-decision press conference.
- Like her U.S. counterpart, Fed Chair Jerome Powell, she expects elevated inflation to be temporary. Lagarde attributes the higher inflation to higher energy prices (especially compared with depressed prices a year ago) and a temporary value-added tax reduction in Germany last year.
- Those factors should fade out by 2022, she said.
- The economy is poised for strong Q3 growth. Still, 3.3M fewer people are employed now than before the pandemic, she said.
- The Delta variant of the coronavirus could weigh on the recovery, she said.
- "None of us" wants to tighten policy too early, she comments. The change in the central bank's forward guidance was meant to convey "patience in order to gain confidence."
- The future of the ECB's pandemic emergency purchase program wasn't discussed at the Governing Council meeting. Neither was its TLTRO liquidity facility, she said. (added 9:10 AM ET)
- While the ECB's statement said the inflation rate may run above the target, any overshoot would not be deliberate, Lagarde said.
