Plus Therapeutics jumps 11% on treatment of first patient in latest cohort of ReSPECT-GBM trial

  • Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) pops 11.2% premarket after announcing that the first patient in the eighth cohort of Phase 1 dose escalation ReSPECT-GBM clinical trial for recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM) has been successfully treated.
  • The present cohort implements a 40% increase in volume (12.3 milliliters) and total radioactivity (31.2 millicuries) from the previous cohort.
  • “The ReSPECT-GBM Phase 1 clinical trial is progressing on schedule and with an acceptable safety profile,” said Marc H. Hedrick M.D., President and CEO. “We plan to provide an update on the trial in the fourth quarter of 2021.”
  • Twenty-two patients across eight dosing cohorts have been treated to date. Thus far, no treatment emergent dose-limiting toxicities have been observed, despite absorbed radiation doses to the tumor of up to 740 Gray.
