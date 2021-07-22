Harley-Davidson is a long-term winner, says BofA in post-earnings defense
Jul. 22, 2021 Harley-Davidson, Inc. (HOG)
- Argus keeps a Buy rating on Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) after pointing to positive results from the motorcycle seller. The firm boosts its 2021 EPS estimate to $3.87 vs. $3.28 prior and $3.41 consensus and the 2022 estimate to $4.21 vs. $3.20 prior and $3.57 consensus.
- Analyst David Coleman: "We have a positive view of new CEO Jochen Zeitz and the company's strategic plan. The company has been working to mitigate the impact of the pandemic through salary cuts, a hiring freeze, and adjustments in its product launch schedule. The shares recovered from their pandemic lows in March 2020. Given management's stated direction and goals, we believe that Harley still offers opportunities for long-term, risk-tolerant investors."
- The firm's price target on Harley is clipped to $48 from $54, but still reps 18% upside for shares.
