PAE nabs $74.2M base operating support services contract
Jul. 22, 2021 8:56 AM ETPAE Incorporated (PAE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) won a indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East for base operating support services at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.
- The single-award contract is currently valued at up to ¥8.18B (~$74.2M), if all options are exercised; contract has a 12-month base period that may be extended to June 2026 through four one-year options with an additional 60-day demobilization period.
- This award builds on the company’s strategy to expand delivery of innovative solutions in the APAC region.