PAE nabs $74.2M base operating support services contract

  • PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) won a indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract by Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Far East for base operating support services at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.
  • The single-award contract is currently valued at up to ¥8.18B (~$74.2M), if all options are exercised; contract has a 12-month base period that may be extended to June 2026 through four one-year options with an additional 60-day demobilization period.
  • This award builds on the company’s strategy to expand delivery of innovative solutions in the APAC region.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.