Travelers gets double-downgrade from BofA as pricing starts to slow
Jul. 22, 2021 9:02 AM ETThe Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV)TRVBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- BofA Securities analyst Joshua Shanker downgrades Travelers (NYSE:TRV) to Underperform from Buy as commercial P&C pricing starts to decelerate and underwriting margins begin in erode in personal auto and homeowners insurance.
- Reduces 2022 EPS estimate to the Street low of $11.80 from $12.30.
- Cuts price target to $161 from $171, based on a 5% premium with the P/E multiple of large cap P&C peers, currently at 13x.
- "While pricing increases can improve margins in 2022 (80bps of underlying Business insurance loss ratio improvement in 2022 in our model), we expect these improvements to level off in 2023," Shanker writes in a note to clients.
- Reserve releases, however, could lead to upside vs. his forecast.
- The analyst's rating contrasts with the Neutral Quant rating and the average Wall Street rating of Neutral (4 Very Bullish, 1 Bullish, 13 Neutral, 2 Bearish).
